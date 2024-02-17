Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $712,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,437 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $725,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $239,625,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Target by 6,699.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,692,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $223,257,000 after buying an additional 1,667,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.90. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $173.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.