Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 35,524 shares in the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 102,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,209 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 695,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,231,000 after purchasing an additional 58,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.41.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

