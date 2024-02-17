Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,370,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,234,000 after acquiring an additional 156,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $321.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $334.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.55.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.61.

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

