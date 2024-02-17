Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,400,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $891,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 533,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,845,000 after purchasing an additional 53,626 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Accenture by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 355,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,568,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $471,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.84.

ACN stock opened at $369.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

