Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $246.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.57. The company has a market capitalization of $150.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $251.65.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

