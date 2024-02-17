WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,135 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 65.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

