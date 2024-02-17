WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,932,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1,794.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 979,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after buying an additional 928,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,149,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 91,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 644,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 90,733 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SIL stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $33.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $799.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

