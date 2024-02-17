WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 25.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $361,915,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

