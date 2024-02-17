WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFC. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

