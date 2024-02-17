WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 32,143 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NIO by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 431,851 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after buying an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 106,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. On average, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. Bank of America cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

