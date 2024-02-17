WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,323 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,516,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,938,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,358,000 after acquiring an additional 529,592 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,176,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,175,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,195,000 after acquiring an additional 493,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 316,695 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.92. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $33.36.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

