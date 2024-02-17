Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $197.57.

NYSE:WM opened at $201.54 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $202.69. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.64, for a total value of $69,075.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.64, for a total transaction of $69,075.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,008 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,135. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,486,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,280 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

