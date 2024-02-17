Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WD. StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $96.83 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $61.06 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.44.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $919,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $12,535,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $919,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $12,535,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,664,596.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $12,945,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 16.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42,160 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,644,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 500.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 115.7% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4,480.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,484,000 after acquiring an additional 388,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

See Also

