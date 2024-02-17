Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Insider Adam Storm Sells 48,221 Shares of Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) insider Adam Storm sold 48,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $106,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,120,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,466,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Adam Storm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 13th, Adam Storm sold 6,901 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $14,354.08.
- On Thursday, February 1st, Adam Storm sold 100 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200.00.
- On Tuesday, January 30th, Adam Storm sold 13,227 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $26,454.00.
- On Thursday, January 25th, Adam Storm sold 3,802 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $7,642.02.
- On Monday, November 20th, Adam Storm sold 10,282 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $16,965.30.
Wag! Group Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:PET opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. Wag! Group Co. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $87.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wag! Group Company Profile
Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.
