Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Wabash National has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wabash National to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of WNC opened at $26.30 on Friday. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,025,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,785,000 after acquiring an additional 384,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 50,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,128,000 after acquiring an additional 33,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40,901 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 712,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

