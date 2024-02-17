W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $842.22.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW opened at $935.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $866.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $777.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $625.97 and a 1 year high of $978.95.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 39.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,311. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

