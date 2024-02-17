Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05-3.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion. Vontier also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.68-0.72 EPS.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,802,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,075. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. Vontier has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after buying an additional 221,705 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after buying an additional 1,202,784 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,433,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,033,000 after buying an additional 193,379 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

