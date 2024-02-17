Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

Vontier has a dividend payout ratio of 2.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Vontier Stock Up 6.4 %

NYSE VNT opened at $41.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55. Vontier has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 13.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 38.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

