Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

VIA opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. Via Renewables has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Institutional Trading of Via Renewables

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Via Renewables by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 285,232 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Via Renewables during the third quarter valued at about $851,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Via Renewables by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 108,960 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Via Renewables by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 87,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Via Renewables by 257.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 66,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.