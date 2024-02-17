Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after buying an additional 3,248,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,431,000 after buying an additional 1,439,791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,841,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,011. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

