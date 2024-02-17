Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $22,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,197,000 after buying an additional 240,664 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after buying an additional 434,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,091,000 after acquiring an additional 347,029 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $139.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

