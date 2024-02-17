United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 20.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 811,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,295,000 after purchasing an additional 138,451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,832,000 after buying an additional 541,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $8,698,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $20,694,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 605,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,370,000 after buying an additional 82,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,442,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,715. The company has a market capitalization of $126.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

