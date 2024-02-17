United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Lessened by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.41. 5,442,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029,715. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.49. The stock has a market cap of $126.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

