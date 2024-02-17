United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has $50.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upgraded United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Airlines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.47.

United Airlines Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,993.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 820,660 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 925.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 172,267 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $16,270,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $548,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

