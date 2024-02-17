Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Research Coverage Started at Noble Financial

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.15 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNCY. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Unicycive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.30.
Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Research analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNCY. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.
