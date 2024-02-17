Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 477.39% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of RARE opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.98.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,067,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,742,000 after purchasing an additional 193,671 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,448,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,918,000 after purchasing an additional 288,538 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after purchasing an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,978,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RARE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.70.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

