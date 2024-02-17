Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBSFY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $5.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $6.73.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

