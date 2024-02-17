U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,379 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 146,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 711,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,526,000 after acquiring an additional 28,406 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 716,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,699,000 after acquiring an additional 126,618 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,439 shares of company stock worth $2,865,224. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $41.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $48.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

