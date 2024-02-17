Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Raised to $520.00 at Piper Sandler

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $480.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $456.29.

TYL opened at $440.98 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $305.06 and a one year high of $454.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 113.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $422.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total value of $2,658,890.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,020,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,230. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,679,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

