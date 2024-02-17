Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

TFC stock opened at $36.10 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

