TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors' holdings in American Electric Power were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,292,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,007. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.62.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

