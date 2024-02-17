TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $917,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,788 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,169,111 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

