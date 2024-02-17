TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $2.95 on Friday, reaching $2,727.83. 152,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,277. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,671.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2,594.01. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,855.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,857.12.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

