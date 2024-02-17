TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,009,872 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $409,270,000 after acquiring an additional 384,660 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $20,823,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $17,717,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 49.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded down $3.96 on Friday, hitting $246.59. 2,202,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,629. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $251.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.57. The stock has a market cap of $150.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

