TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 521 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,906,000 after acquiring an additional 149,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,007,000 after purchasing an additional 465,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $876,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,078,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,896. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.54. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.99 and a 1 year high of $148.65. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv



Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

