Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.59.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,033,942 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $17,051,000 after buying an additional 302,211 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,973 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 49,589 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,031 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 53,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

