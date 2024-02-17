TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.100-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-7.350 EPS.

TriNet Group Price Performance

TriNet Group stock traded up $9.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.18. The stock had a trading volume of 812,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.18 and its 200 day moving average is $113.36. TriNet Group has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $130.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TriNet Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.67.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $314,121.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,622,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $314,121.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,166 shares in the company, valued at $18,622,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $324,692.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,046 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,283. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 46.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

