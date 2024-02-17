TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80 to $7.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.76. TriNet Group also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.10 to $2.85 EPS.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TNET stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.36. TriNet Group has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $130.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TriNet Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded TriNet Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.67.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $324,692.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,046 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $330,336.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,249,701.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $324,692.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,952 shares of company stock worth $1,617,283 over the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TriNet Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

