Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

TNL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.63.

NYSE TNL opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $43.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 572,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 48.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 263,567 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth $706,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth $2,661,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth $25,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

