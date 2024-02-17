TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $87.00 at Needham & Company LLC

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransUnion

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.23. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.