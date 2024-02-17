TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Earns Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TPG from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.04.

TPG Trading Down 0.2 %

TPG opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. TPG has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. TPG’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TPG will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,798.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in TPG by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TPG by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in TPG by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in TPG by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TPG by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

