Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$95.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TD. Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. CIBC cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$90.62.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$80.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$82.23. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$75.89 and a 12-month high of C$93.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 21.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.9324727 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.86%.

In related news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38. In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total transaction of C$486,432.00. Also, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,422 shares of company stock worth $4,719,931. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

