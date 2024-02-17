TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,520 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $39,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TopBuild by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in TopBuild by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in TopBuild by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $387.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.57. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.67. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $184.50 and a 12 month high of $403.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLD. Evercore ISI raised shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.67.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

