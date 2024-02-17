Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOL opened at $102.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.78. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.44 and a 52 week high of $105.91.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

TOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

