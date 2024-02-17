Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives $41.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after buying an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,172,000 after buying an additional 32,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,884,000 after buying an additional 53,507 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.2% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 969,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,762,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 241.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after buying an additional 509,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $26.72 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $694.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

