TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
TXMD stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 133.83%. The business had revenue of ($0.05) million during the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 44,528 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
