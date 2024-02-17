The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 46,422 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1,313.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 405,301 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after buying an additional 2,040,993 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. UBS Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.32%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

