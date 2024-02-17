The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,831,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $840,885,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Progressive by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,863,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $933,948,000 after buying an additional 4,718,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Progressive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after buying an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,590,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $189.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.14. Progressive has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $191.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

