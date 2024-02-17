The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $148.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $161.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

