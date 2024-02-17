The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 69.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,023 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSXMA. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

LSXMA stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,801,205.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,118,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,801,205.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119 over the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

